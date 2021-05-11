Joel Embiid Questionable With Illness vs. Pacers

The 2020-2021 NBA season is at its final stages. With just one week's worth of games left on the schedule, the Philadelphia 76ers are slowly but surely locking in their status as the Eastern Conference's top seed.

Knowing they are just one win away from gaining home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, the Sixers are focused on one thing -- staying healthy. This week, the Sixers aren't going to take their foot off the gas pedal, but they will have to take it easy.

Therefore, on Tuesday night, as they take on the Indiana Pacers, the Sixers will be without a couple of players. Furkan Korkmaz, who has missed the last few games with a sprained ankle, will continue to sit out.

On Monday afternoon, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that Korkmaz was a participant in practice, but he wasn't sure if the sharpshooter would have the opportunity to play or not on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, Korkmaz won't. And neither will second-year guard Matisse Thybulle. On Saturday, Thybulle dove for a loose ball against the Detroit Pistons. Once the game stopped, the young veteran went straight to the Sixers' locker room to get his hand checked out as it was stepped on.

The good news is Thybulle managed to return to Saturday's matchup versus Detroit. However, he did miss practice on Monday and will remain on the bench Tuesday.

In addition to Korkmaz and Thybulle, 76ers center Joel Embiid was also listed on the injury report for Tuesday's battle. Embiid, who has been on the court for the Sixers despite managing his knee injury, is now dealing with a non-COVID illness.

The big man's status for Tuesday night is up in the air. Considering the Sixers are one win away from clinching the first seed with four games left on the schedule, there's no reason for the 76ers to rush Embiid on the floor if he's not feeling up for it.

