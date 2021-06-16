Embiid Receives All-NBA Second Team Honors

Joel Embiid continues to receive recognition for the dominant work he put in this regular season. While he fell just short of winning MVP, Embiid has received some consolation prizes for his efforts.

Embiid was named to the All-Defense second team on Monday and now finds himself on an All-NBA team the following night. He joins the All-NBA second team with Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Julius Randle, and LeBron James. This is Embiid's third All-NBA selection in the five seasons he has played.

Being one of the league's most dominant players, it's not shocking Embiid landed All-NBA honors. The big topic of conversation was what the league was going to do with two elite centers.

Most traditionalists thought there was only room for one of them on the All-NBA first team. Despite Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Embiid having two of the best seasons we've seen at the center position in almost two decades, voters did not decide to make an exception.

Embiid was one of the league's top players. Many believe Embiid's more than deserving of first-team honors and that position should not play a factor when voting on who the best five players were in the NBA this season.

Now, the decision to vote the MVP runner-up to the All-NBA second team is a questionable decision from the league's voters. While it wasn't the desired outcome for Embiid, it's still a great honor.

After missing his first two seasons due to injury, Embiid continues to prove his doubters wrong. Many wondered if he would ever take the floor, let alone enter the top tier of NBA superstars. Similar to his All-Defense nomination, this is an honor Embiid is sure to see for years to come.

