Joel Embiid Returns to Practice After Missing Preseason Finale

The Philadelphia 76ers traveled for the first time this offseason on Thursday. Following the Sixers' preseason debut at home on Tuesday, the team geared up for the second and final preseason game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Unfortunately, not everybody made the trip, though. On Friday afternoon, it was revealed that Joel Embiid would not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Pacers. According to the team, Embiid was dealing with an illness not related to COVID-19.

Therefore, the Sixers' big man remained in Philly. Before Friday's game, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers shrugged off any concerns regarding Embiid's illness. The head coach made it clear that the team was being extra cautious amid the pandemic.

As expected, Embiid returned to practice on Sunday. Ahead of Wednesday's season-opener against the Washington Wizards, Rivers revealed that everybody on the roster, including Joel Embiid, is expected to play, barring any setbacks over the next few days.

"We had everybody for practice today," Rivers said. "So, it was all good." And as far as minutes restrictions go, Rivers doesn't intend to limit anybody's minutes at the start of the season as of right now.

"No, I don't think [there will be any minutes restrictions]," Rivers followed-up. "You know, it's probably honestly a minute restriction with everybody, but it's called a lung restriction for everybody," he joked. "For the most part, there are no restrictions on anyone right now, which is actually really nice going into the season."

