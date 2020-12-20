News
Search

Sixers' Joel Embiid Returns to Practice After Missing Preseason Finale

Joel Embiid is back to work.
Author:
Publish date:

The Philadelphia 76ers traveled for the first time this offseason on Thursday. Following the Sixers' preseason debut at home on Tuesday, the team geared up for the second and final preseason game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Unfortunately, not everybody made the trip, though. On Friday afternoon, it was revealed that Joel Embiid would not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Pacers. According to the team, Embiid was dealing with an illness not related to COVID-19.

Therefore, the Sixers' big man remained in Philly. Before Friday's game, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers shrugged off any concerns regarding Embiid's illness. The head coach made it clear that the team was being extra cautious amid the pandemic.

As expected, Embiid returned to practice on Sunday. Ahead of Wednesday's season-opener against the Washington Wizards, Rivers revealed that everybody on the roster, including Joel Embiid, is expected to play, barring any setbacks over the next few days.

"We had everybody for practice today," Rivers said. "So, it was all good." And as far as minutes restrictions go, Rivers doesn't intend to limit anybody's minutes at the start of the season as of right now. 

"No, I don't think [there will be any minutes restrictions]," Rivers followed-up. "You know, it's probably honestly a minute restriction with everybody, but it's called a lung restriction for everybody," he joked. "For the most part, there are no restrictions on anyone right now, which is actually really nice going into the season."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.
News

Joel Embiid Returns to Practice After Missing Preseason Finale

USATSI_13926015_168388689_lowres
News

Paul Reed Was Thrilled to Score First NBA Points on Friday

USATSI_15319363_168388689_lowres
News

How did the Philadelphia 76ers Fare in 2020 NBA GM Survey?

USATSI_15328555_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Want More Than Harden in Possible Ben Simmons Trade

USATSI_15331729_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Cuts Matisse Thybulle Some Slack After Quiet Preseason

USATSI_10798281_168388689_lowres
News

Philadelphia 76ers Waive Justin Anderson, Frank Mason III

USATSI_15319633_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Mike Scott Isn't Surprised by Milton, Maxey's Emergence

USATSI_15331869_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Reacts to Sixers' High Turnover Count vs. Pacers

USATSI_15331587_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Pacers: 10 Observations From Sixers' Preseason Finale