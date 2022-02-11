Sixers' Josh Harris Releases Statement on James Harden Trade

During Daryl Morey's first season as the Philadelphia 76ers' President of Basketball Operations, he attempted to make a significant splash in the trade market when one of his former All-Stars requested a trade out of his former organization, the Houston Rockets.

It's widely known the Sixers were finalists in the race to acquire James Harden last season, even if it meant trading away their former first-overall pick Ben Simmons. However, the Sixers came up short.

Harden landed in Brooklyn with the Nets, leaving the Sixers to pursue other options later on down the line. At that point, it seemed highly unlikely that Harden would ever make his way to Philadelphia, but the Sixers made it happen a little over a year later.

Disgruntled in Brooklyn, James Harden did everything he could to signal he wanted a trade from the Nets. Although it seemed the Nets were too reluctant at first, the Sixers and the Nets struck a deal a couple of hours before the trade deadline on Thursday. And finally, Harden will make his way to Philadelphia.

Josh Harris' Statement

"James Harden is one of the truly elite players in the league. His career has been defined by incredible personal achievement, including honors as NBA MVP and three-time NBA scoring champion. We're thrilled to pair him with Joel Embiid and this dynamic roster in our pursuit of an NBA title. I am proud to welcome James and Paul Millsap - a proven veteran and former All-Star - to the 76ers, and can't wait for what the future holds for the city and our fans."

Ever since Daryl Morey joined the 76ers front office from the Rockets' organization two offseasons ago, Sixers Managing Partner Josh Harris has supported the veteran executive's pursuit of stars -- specifically James Harden.

Although Morey and the Sixers came up short last year, their patience and persistence paid off. Now, the Sixers will connect their franchise's most prized player Joel Embiid with a former MVP and current All-Star to form a dynamic duo that is sure to be a threat to the rest of the Eastern Conference.

