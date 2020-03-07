Sixers' Josh Richardson Expects to Miss Third-Straight Game vs. Warriors

The last couple of weeks have been tough for the Philadelphia 76ers. While they were prepared to enter a difficult four-game stretch without two of their top players available to contribute, the Sixers didn't anticipate losing more starters in the process.

Last Saturday, the 76ers boarded a flight to Los Angeles, California. They were set to play back to back games at the Staples Center, beginning with an afternoon primetime matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

While the Sixers didn't have Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons playing, head coach Brett Brown still had faith in the other starters within the lineup. Guys like Tobias Harris, Al Horford, and Josh Richardson were expected to step up, as they have lots of veteran experience.

But unfortunately, Richardson's contributions only lasted so long. This year, Richardson has had his ups and downs not only with production but with durability as well. Throughout the year, the veteran guard has dealt with multiple injuries, which sidelined him for some time. Typically, those injuries are lower-body setbacks.

This time around, Richardson is dealing with a head injury. After some friendly fire from Alec Burks, Richardson ended up going down with what seemed like a nose injury. After getting ruled out ten minutes into last Sunday's matchup, however, Richardson was evaluated for a concussion -- later on, he was officially diagnosed with one.

At this point, the Sixers' guard remains in concussion protocol. While he is starting up light activities during shootaround, Richardson still isn't cleared to play. Therefore, he will miss his third-straight game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday and will close out the California trip by playing roughly only ten minutes.

