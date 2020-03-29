For the last couple of weeks, the sports world has been non-existent. Without the NBA in action, basketball players have had to look for other ways to entertain themselves. Some have picked up video games as a new way to put other talents together. Others have found different ways to create content to put out on the internet.

Philadelphia 76ers veteran reserve Kyle O'Quinn hasn't quite taken either of those routes. The 30-year-old big man might be one of the funniest personalities in the Sixers locker room (according to Brett Brown and others), but he hasn't put his comedic character out there for all to see during the NBA hiatus.

Instead, O'Quinn has focused on his Yoga and is testing out his talents as a chef. Since he's alone all the time self-isolating in Philly, the big man has to fend for himself in the kitchen. Therefore, he's cooking more than ever before.

"This is probably the most I’ve ever been cooking by myself," O'Quinn wrote in his Players Tribune piece last week. "Eggs are definitely a main thing on the menu! It’s the simplest thing. But I also make shrimp burgers, which I’ve gotten pretty good at. I make a plethora of salads, many different arrays of salads."

On Saturday afternoon, the NBA allowed O'Quinn to interact with fans through a Q & A session on the league's primary Twitter account. The first question, which came from the 76ers' official account asked what O'Quinn's hobby has become during his off-time. To no surprise, O'Quinn answered with cooking.

Later on in the session, O'Quinn was also asked about his relationship with Sixers' rookie and fan-favorite, Matisse Thybulle. The question asked what the key to happiness is since Thybulle and O'Quinn always have a smile when they are in the game.

"Life is good," O'Quinn responded. "I think me and [Matisse Thybulle], you know I always credit us being four-year players in college. We kind of connect on that. I think a smile is just contagious to everybody, no matter what you’re going through. If somebody smiles, it rubs off a little bit."

