All76ers
Top Stories
News

Kyle O'Quinn Talks Cooking, Matisse Thybulle With Fans on NBA's Twitter

Justin Grasso

For the last couple of weeks, the sports world has been non-existent. Without the NBA in action, basketball players have had to look for other ways to entertain themselves. Some have picked up video games as a new way to put other talents together. Others have found different ways to create content to put out on the internet.

Philadelphia 76ers veteran reserve Kyle O'Quinn hasn't quite taken either of those routes. The 30-year-old big man might be one of the funniest personalities in the Sixers locker room (according to Brett Brown and others), but he hasn't put his comedic character out there for all to see during the NBA hiatus.

Instead, O'Quinn has focused on his Yoga and is testing out his talents as a chef. Since he's alone all the time self-isolating in Philly, the big man has to fend for himself in the kitchen. Therefore, he's cooking more than ever before.

"This is probably the most I’ve ever been cooking by myself," O'Quinn wrote in his Players Tribune piece last week. "Eggs are definitely a main thing on the menu! It’s the simplest thing. But I also make shrimp burgers, which I’ve gotten pretty good at. I make a plethora of salads, many different arrays of salads."

On Saturday afternoon, the NBA allowed O'Quinn to interact with fans through a Q&A session on the league's primary Twitter account. The first question, which came from the 76ers' official account asked what O'Quinn's hobby has become during his off-time. To no surprise, O'Quinn answered with cooking.

Later on in the session, O'Quinn was also asked about his relationship with Sixers' rookie and fan-favorite, Matisse Thybulle. The question asked what the key to happiness is since Thybulle and O'Quinn always have a smile when they are in the game.

"Life is good," O'Quinn responded. "I think me and [Matisse Thybulle], you know I always credit us being four-year players in college. We kind of connect on that. I think a smile is just contagious to everybody, no matter what you’re going through. If somebody smiles, it rubs off a little bit."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA News: Knicks Owner James Dolan is the Latest to Test Positive for COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has reached the NBA a couple of weeks ago. Now, New York Knicks owner James Dolan is the latest to test positive for the virus.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Ben Simmons Brings Philly's Stars Together to Promote 'The Philly Pledge'

Sixers superstar Ben Simmons recently launched 'The Philly Pledge' to help with coronavirus relief. And recently, he brought all of Philly's star athletes together to promote.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Josh Richardson Details Reaction to NBA Suspending the Season

Sixers shooting guard Josh Richardson recently recalled the moment when the NBA decided to suspend the 2020 season.

Justin Grasso

Can you guess why the number 2 is significant for the Sixers this…

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia Mayor Mentions Ben Simmons' 'Philly Pledge' During Friday Briefing

Sixers star Ben Simmons recently launched 'The Philly Pledge,' which warranted a mention from Philadelphia's mayor, Jim Kenny, on Friday.

Justin Grasso

Matisse Thybulle Apologizes to Sixers Fans After Losing to Suns' Mikal Bridges in NBA 2K20

Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle faced off against Phoenix Suns veteran Mikal Bridges in NBA 2K20 on Friday night, and let's just say the results weren't great for Philadelphia.

Justin Grasso

Sixers vs. Suns: Another NBA2K20 Simulation Will Air on NBC Sports Philly

NBC Sports Philly plans to air a Sixers versus Suns NBA 2K20 simulation on Friday night.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Rookie Marial Shayok Credits Tobias Harris for Being a Mentor

Sixers second-round rookie guard Marial Shayok recently credited veteran Tobias Harris for taking the rookie under his wing.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Jazz Stars Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert Clear COVID-19 Tests

Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were the first NBA players to receive positive diagnosis for COVID-19. As of Friday, they have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Matisse Thybulle Will Face Suns' Mikal Bridges on NBA 2K20 Friday

Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle has an NBA 2K20 matchup against Phoenix Suns' Philadelphia native, Mikal Bridges on Friday night.

Justin Grasso