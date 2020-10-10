SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Sixers Players Will Learn Roles Differently Under Doc Rivers

Justin Grasso

Being one of the most well-known and respected coaches in the NBA, Doc Rivers doesn't have to abide by the industry-standard regarding his coaching style. While not everything he does is out of the ordinary and entirely innovative, there are certain things Rivers does that you wouldn't see anywhere else around the league.

Recently, The Athletic's Rich Hofmann caught up with a few players who've played for Rivers in the past. When discussing the new Sixers head coach, Jamal Crawford, Brian Scalabrine, and Kevin Eastman explained just how 76ers players would likely learn their roles on the team ahead of the 2020-2021 NBA season.

“[You're told your role] in front of everybody. It’s unbelievable,” Scalabrine told Hofmann. "It wasn’t even private, it was in front of everybody, everybody’s role in front of everybody… That is an unbelievable amount of clout to be able to do that.”

Usually, NBA head coach's issue player roles in private. When Brett Brown was running the Sixers for the last seven seasons, each player would individually have a sit-down meeting with Brown in his office and determine how they will be used within the organization moving forward.

On Rivers' team, however, no role is private. On the practice court, everybody gathers around as the veteran head coach calls out each player individually and goes in-depth, explaining their job on the team. Some might view this exercise as a way to call out players in front of the team -- but that's not Rivers' intentions. 

"He was actually trying to prove how valuable each person was," Eastman said. "If you subtract any of those roles from the teams, we would be short of that. And his roles I believe are defined as ‘What are the pieces that need to be together to have a chance at being in a true championship run?’”

Doc Rivers' approach to issuing roles on a team might be out of the ordinary, but he's made it a normal process within the organizations that employed him ever since he's been coaching the Boston Celtics. Considering he's won the second-most amount of games out of all active NBA coaches, Rivers' approach to the game shouldn't leave any question marks among Sixers players, who needed a change in leadership.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philadelphia 76ers: Details Emerge Regarding Doc Rivers' Contract

Last week, Doc Rivers inked a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. This week, details emerged regarding the price of bringing Rivers to Philly.

Justin Grasso

Former Sixer Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat Stay Alive

Former Sixers forward Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat fight to see another day in the 2020 NBA Finals with a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Justin Grasso

Glenn Robinson Reflects on Getting Traded Mid-Season

For the first time in his career, Glenn Robinson III was traded away from the Golden State Warriors during the season. Recently, the veteran forward explained the difficulty of overcoming that move.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Kevin Young Joins Phoenix Suns Coaching Staff

Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Kevin Young will move to the Phoenix Suns' coaching staff to join Monty Williams.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Could Sam Cassell Join Doc Rivers' Staff?

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is going to have some time to fill out his coaching staff. Could Sam Cassell come to Philly this season?

Justin Grasso

76ers: Hypothetical Trade Sends Al Horford to Warriors

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently suggested a hypothetical trade, which sends Al Horford to the Golden State Warriors in return for Andrew Wiggins.

Justin Grasso

Jimmy Butler's Finals Run With Heat Continues to Haunt 76ers

This week, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler managed to surpass the Philadelphia 76ers in total points scored during this year's playoffs.

Justin Grasso

2020 NBA Draft: 76ers Showing Interest in Desmond Bane

With the 2020 NBA Draft coming soon, the Philadelphia 76ers have been showing some notable interest in TCU prospect, Desmond Bane.

Justin Grasso

Doc Rivers Isn't Concerned With Simmons' Shooting

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers made it clear he won't obsess over Ben Simmons' lack of a jump shot this year.

Justin Grasso

Barkley Believes Maturity is Key for Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley urges Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to grow up on the Dan Patrick show.

Justin Grasso