Sixers Legend Charles Barkley Give Karl-Anthony Towns Odd Compliment
It's been an emotional few days for Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley and the rest of the Inside the NBA crew. However, the Hall of Fame forward still managed to have a comical interaction with one of the few All-Stars still standing in this year's playoffs.
Though the show will go on in some capacity in the future, the conference finals will mark the end of a historic run for Inside the NBA. However, the crew will stay together a little longer thanks to a valiant effort from the Knicks.
Staring down a 3-1 deficit, New York found themselves staring down elimination on their home floor in Game 5. Understanding what was at stake, they came out and took care of business to force a Game 6. Following their 111-94 victory, the Knicks now have to travel back to Indiana as they attempt to keep their season alive.
During Inside the NBA's postgame show, Karl-Anthony Towns joined the panel to talk about the action. He had already begun changing, swapping out his shoes for a pair of sandals. This led to Barkley making a comical remark about how KAT's feet look.
"You the only basketball player I know got good looking feet," Barkley said.
Towns was a driving force in the Knicks' victory in Game 5, posting 24 points and 13 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field. If New York wants any chance at making this series interesting, they are going to need him and Jalen Brunson to maintain this high level of play.
Both teams have a brief period to catch their breath and regroup, as Game 6 is slated to tip off on Saturday night.