Sixers vs. Magic: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to play Game 72 on Sunday night. Coming into the season, nobody knew what to expect from this revamped Sixers team led by the new President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, and new head coach, Doc Rivers.

Following a season where the Sixers clinched the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and found themselves swept in the first round of the playoffs, it was unclear if they were going to improve or not. At this point, we have the answer.

With a victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night, the Sixers will finish with the best record in the East. Now, the path to the NBA Finals goes through Philadelphia as long as the Sixers stay alive in the East.

Considering they locked up the first seed, Sunday's rematch against Orlando now becomes similar to a preseason matchup. There is no reason for the Sixers to allow their notable players to garner heavy minutes no matter how close the game could be.

As the priority has always been keeping the team healthy going into the playoffs, the Sixers will likely continue to keep it that way heading into the matchup. Regardless of whether they'll be playing without key players or not, the Sixers are still favored over the struggling Magic on Sunday.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers take on the Magic for the regular-season finale? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Date: Sunday, May 16, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Magic TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Magic Listen: 96.9 The Game

76ers Stream: Click Here

Magic Stream: N/A

Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -260, ORL +215

O/U: 214

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel