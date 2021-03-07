Sixers Match Joel Embiid's Generous Donation During All-Star Break

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is keeping busy on and off the court this season. As the veteran big man is having an MVP season on the court so far this year, he's also become a valuable contributor within the Philadelphia community off the court too.

Before the big man participates in his fourth-straight All-Star game in Atlanta on Sunday, the Sixers announced that instead of pocketing his recent winnings of $100,000, Embiid would instead donate the money to combat homelessness in Philly.

“So many have fallen on such hard times during the pandemic,” Embiid said. “I felt it was important to provide more support for individuals and families struggling with homelessness and food insecurity. I’m continually grateful for all of the support that Philadelphia and the fans have given me, not just around All-Star but all my years in the league. I will continue to help in any way I can.”

Embiid's donation will be split between three organizations, Project HOME, Sunday Breakfast Mission, and Youth Service INC. According to the Sixers, the money will help generate the following:

15,000 meals for homeless and underserved individuals

4,000 essential clothing items donated to homeless teens and adults

Care and treatment of 1,000 homeless individuals receiving COVID-19 vaccines

Support for 30+ formerly homeless families – including education, health care, and employment services

Funding for a six-week summer camp for 50+ homeless and at-risk youth

Shelter and essential needs for over 300 teens facing homelessness or home insecurity

Following the announcement of Embiid's personal contributions, Sixers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer helped lead a follow-up donation to the three organizations as they matched Embiid's $100,000 pledge.

This isn't the first time Harris, Blitzer, and Embiid have worked together on donating to good causes. Last April, the trio helped contribute over one million dollars to Penn Medicine for critical support of healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, they are doing what they can to help battle homelessness in Philadelphia.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.