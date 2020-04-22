All76ers
Top Stories
News

Sixers' Matisse Thybulle Trolls Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, Kyle O'Quinn on Instagram

Justin Grasso

All throughout the 2019-2020 season, Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle has gone through hazing. Every time the team hits the road for a trip, Thybulle is on food duty for the Sixers. Oftentimes this season, we've witnessed the rookie make mistakes during his hazing, which led to his teammates giving Thybulle a hard time.

While the rookie's food delivering duty seemed to be his key chore during the season, Thybulle has also dealt with getting embarrassing selfies that were taken on Harris' phone exposed as well. While the hazing is all in good fun, of course, the Sixers' rookie recently found a way to get back at some of his teammates.

On Tuesday night, Thybulle came across a video on Instagram from the BallisLife account. The short clip showcased a group of guys playing basketball and shooting terribly. To get interaction, the account captioned the video, urging followers to tag three friends who would fit right in shooting with the guys in the video.

Thybulle decided to repost the video on his Instagram story, and selected three of his Sixers' teammates. Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, and Kyle O'Quinn received the tag from Thybulle. Surprisingly, nobody has responded to the rookie's joke.

Typically, Harris or Scott would be right on social media trading shots back and forth with Thybulle, but this time around, the veterans didn't get back at the rookie. Perhaps, the veterans want to let their numbers do the talking this time around because Thybulle's percentages are in the same ballpark. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Chicago Bulls GM Reveals Philadelphia 76ers Tried to Trade for Michael Jordan

Rod Thorn, the former General Manager of the Chicago Bulls, recently revealed the Philadelphia 76ers had made a 'strong offer' for the draft pick that became Michael Jordan back in 1984.

Justin Grasso

76ers, Phillies, Eagles, Flyers Create Video Supporting Community Heroes

The Philadelphia 76ers collaborated on a video with the Phillies, Eagles, and the Flyers to show support for frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Is Markelle Fultz the Worst Draft Pick Since 2000?

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a lot of busted picks since the 2000 NBA Draft. Is Markelle Fultz the worst one, though?

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: DeAndre Hopkins Talks Past With Texans, Future With Cardinals

Why he knew it was over in Houston, what he thinks of the criticism he’s taken, and how he found his way to a new team in the most lopsided trade of the NFL offseason.

Justin Grasso

Former NBA Star Tracy McGrady in Favor of Cancelling 2019-20 Season

Former NBA star Tracy McGrady recently offered his opinion on what he thinks the NBA should due as the COVID-19 pandemic affects the season.

Justin Grasso

Lakers' LeBron James Has Heavy Praise for 76ers' Ben Simmons

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has talked up 76ers' All-Star Ben Simmons before. Once again, the future Hall of Famer has come to Simmons' defense.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Ben Simmons: "I Feel Like I Want to Take Threes Now"

Before, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons was hesitant to shoot threes. However, he recently mentioned he's ready to step outside of his comfort zone.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Expect Ben Simmons to Heal Up for NBA's Return

The Philadelphia 76ers believe that if and when the NBA season resumes, Ben Simmons will be healthy enough to play.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Tobias Harris Urges NBA Fans to Stop Debating After Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance'

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris wants NBA fans to just appreciate Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' Documentary and stop debating all the time.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Michael Pittman Jr. and the Coronavirus Draft

He's got NFL genes. NFL skills. An NFL body. But no one—not even a star in this epic draft class of pass catchers—is immune to the massive change brought on by an epidemic. His upside down world is everyone's upside down world. His draft experience is every prospect's experience.

Justin Grasso