Sixers' Matisse Thybulle Trolls Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, Kyle O'Quinn on Instagram

All throughout the 2019-2020 season, Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle has gone through hazing. Every time the team hits the road for a trip, Thybulle is on food duty for the Sixers. Oftentimes this season, we've witnessed the rookie make mistakes during his hazing, which led to his teammates giving Thybulle a hard time.

While the rookie's food delivering duty seemed to be his key chore during the season, Thybulle has also dealt with getting embarrassing selfies that were taken on Harris' phone exposed as well. While the hazing is all in good fun, of course, the Sixers' rookie recently found a way to get back at some of his teammates.

On Tuesday night, Thybulle came across a video on Instagram from the BallisLife account. The short clip showcased a group of guys playing basketball and shooting terribly. To get interaction, the account captioned the video, urging followers to tag three friends who would fit right in shooting with the guys in the video.

Thybulle decided to repost the video on his Instagram story, and selected three of his Sixers' teammates. Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, and Kyle O'Quinn received the tag from Thybulle. Surprisingly, nobody has responded to the rookie's joke.

Typically, Harris or Scott would be right on social media trading shots back and forth with Thybulle, but this time around, the veterans didn't get back at the rookie. Perhaps, the veterans want to let their numbers do the talking this time around because Thybulle's percentages are in the same ballpark.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_