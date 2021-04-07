Sixers vs. Mavericks Matchup Picked up By ESPN, Game Time Switched

The Philadelphia 76ers' matchup against the Dallas Mavericks next Monday recently had a programming switch. Originally, the game was scheduled for 8:30 PM EST., with it being broadcasted locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia for the Sixers' market.

Now, according to the NBA, the game has been picked up by ESPN and will be broadcasted nationally too. Therefore, tip-off will now come around 7:30 PM EST.

Next Monday's Mavericks matchup will mark the second time Dallas and Philly will meet this season. The first time these two teams faced off against each other was back in late February when the Mavericks came to South Philly.

Sixers center Joel Embiid led the charge with 23 points in a little over 27 minutes of action. Although it wasn't his sharpest personal performance, two other starters in Ben Simmons and Seth Curry helped combine for 30 points, while Dwight Howard and Shake Milton accounted for 24 points off the bench.

Although the Mavericks defeated the Sixers in three-straight matchups before this season, Philly got the best of them during the first outing this year as they defeated Dallas at home 111-97. When the two teams meet next Monday again, it will be at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Monday's game will mark the fourth-straight road game for the 76ers and will be the finale of their current road trip, which started on Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics. After taking down the Cs with a 106-96 win, the Sixers are 1-0 on the road trip and looking forward to matchups against the New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Mavs.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.