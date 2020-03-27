All76ers
Top Stories
News

Michael Rubin is Putting His Fanatics Company to Good Use During COVID-19 Pandemic

Justin Grasso

We're currently dealing with tough times around the world -- especially in the United States of America. At this moment, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the country so hard that supplies for medical workers are becoming limited as large amounts of coronavirus cases are being discovered each and every day.

Many need a helping hand, and fortunately, there are people out there who are more than willing to help out if they can. Philadelphia 76ers Limited Partner Michael Rubin is a well-known billionaire in the sports business world. While he is mainly linked to the Sixers in the eyes of sports fans, the entrepreneur is also popularly known as the guy who owns Fanatics, a sports merchandise company.

During this time, Rubin has been looking for ways to help out. And on Thursday, Rubin announced that he came up with a new idea, which would involve putting his Fanatics factory in Pennsylvania to good use to help the cause.

Michael Rubin's Plan:

“The COVID-19 crisis has compelled our country to be more collaborative, innovative and strategic than ever before. As the demand for masks and gowns have surged, we’re fortunate to have teamed up with Major League Baseball to find a unique way to support our frontline workers in this fight to stem the virus, who are in dire need of essential resources."

"We have already begun production of up to one million masks and gowns from the fabric used to make the official MLB jerseys and then donating to hospitals and emergency management personnel throughout Pennsylvania with the goal of expanding to New York and New Jersey,"

The Sixers' Limited Partner has had a rough start to the week, considering everything that has gone on with the team in the last few days. Just this past Monday, word got out that the Sixers organization planned to issue pay cuts for particular employees, which could end up taking away 20-percent of their salaries for the time being.

Although Rubin wasn't a part of the decision-making process, he was reportedly outraged at the decision, considering the state that the world is in right now. Fortunately, Sixers' Managing Partner Josh Harris reversed the decision, so no pay cuts will take place.

In addition to that, Rubin has also found an innovative way to help out with the COVID-19 crisis by creating masks and gowns for medical workers. The week might've started out rough for Rubin, but the 76ers co-partner has surely found a way to redeem himself.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBC Sports Philly Aired 2K Simulation of Sixers vs. Timberwolves Wednesday

With no NBA on, NBC Sports Philly decided to air an NBA 2K20 Simulation of the Sixers versus the Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Justin Grasso

Phillies' Bryce Harper Rocks Ben Simmons Sixers Jersey During Workout

Philadelphia Phillies superstar outfielder Bryce Harper showed the world that he's wearing a Ben Simmons Sixers jersey while working out during his quarantine.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Pistons' Christian Wood Has Reportedly Recovered From COVID-19

Detroit Pistons rising star Christian Wood has apparently fully recovered from COVID-19, after contracting the virus a couple of weeks ago.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Josh Richardson Makes Cereal Comparisons for Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons

As a big fan of cereal, Sixers' shooting guard Josh Richardson decided to compare Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to certain cereals.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Joel Embiid, Al Horford Show Support for T'Wolves' Karl Anthony-Towns

Sixers veteran's Al Horford and Joel Embiid recently reached out to show support to T'Wolves big man, Karl Anthony-Towns.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Michael Rubin Reacts to Josh Harris' Decision to Cancel Pay Cuts

Sixers Limited Partner, Michael Rubin, was reportedly upset with the team's Managing Partner, Josh Harris, as he attempted to enforce pay cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid is Pleased Josh Harris, Sixers Reversed Pay Cuts for Employees

Sixers center Joel Embiid planned to cover the 20-percent pay cut that team employees were going to suffer. Fortunately, he no longer has to as Josh Harris reversed the decision.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Josh Harris Reverses Decision to Issue Pay Cuts for Employees

Sixers' Managing Partner Josh Harris has decided to walk back his decision to issue team employees a 20-percent pay cut.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Co-Partner Michael Rubin was 'Outraged' Over Employee Pay Cuts

Sixers' Co-Partner Michael Rubin is reportedly upset with Josh Harris' decision to issue pay cuts for organization employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Fans Express Disappointment in Josh Harris on Twitter

Fans of the Sixers are not happy with the team's Managing Partner, Josh Harris.

Justin Grasso