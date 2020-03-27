We're currently dealing with tough times around the world -- especially in the United States of America. At this moment, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the country so hard that supplies for medical workers are becoming limited as large amounts of coronavirus cases are being discovered each and every day.

Many need a helping hand, and fortunately, there are people out there who are more than willing to help out if they can. Philadelphia 76ers Limited Partner Michael Rubin is a well-known billionaire in the sports business world. While he is mainly linked to the Sixers in the eyes of sports fans, the entrepreneur is also popularly known as the guy who owns Fanatics, a sports merchandise company.

During this time, Rubin has been looking for ways to help out. And on Thursday, Rubin announced that he came up with a new idea, which would involve putting his Fanatics factory in Pennsylvania to good use to help the cause.

Michael Rubin's Plan:

“The COVID-19 crisis has compelled our country to be more collaborative, innovative and strategic than ever before. As the demand for masks and gowns have surged, we’re fortunate to have teamed up with Major League Baseball to find a unique way to support our frontline workers in this fight to stem the virus, who are in dire need of essential resources."

"We have already begun production of up to one million masks and gowns from the fabric used to make the official MLB jerseys and then donating to hospitals and emergency management personnel throughout Pennsylvania with the goal of expanding to New York and New Jersey,"

The Sixers' Limited Partner has had a rough start to the week, considering everything that has gone on with the team in the last few days. Just this past Monday, word got out that the Sixers organization planned to issue pay cuts for particular employees, which could end up taking away 20-percent of their salaries for the time being.

Although Rubin wasn't a part of the decision-making process, he was reportedly outraged at the decision, considering the state that the world is in right now. Fortunately, Sixers' Managing Partner Josh Harris reversed the decision, so no pay cuts will take place.

In addition to that, Rubin has also found an innovative way to help out with the COVID-19 crisis by creating masks and gowns for medical workers. The week might've started out rough for Rubin, but the 76ers co-partner has surely found a way to redeem himself.

