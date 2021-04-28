Mike Scott Could Miss Wednesday's Matchup vs. Atlanta Hawks

After a rough week of multiple players dealing with nagging injuries, the Philadelphia 76ers look to be getting back to full strength. After getting key players like Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid back on Monday, the injury report is almost empty.

Danny Green would miss the team's last game against the Thunder but has been taken off in the injury report. As of now, only one Sixer could potentially miss Wednesday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

That player is Mike Scott, who is currently listed as questionable with left hip soreness. Scott also was sidelined during Monday's matchup vs. OKC.

Scott has had an up-and-down campaign for the Sixers this season. This season he is averaging 4.4 PPG and 2.6 RPG in 41 games.

Being without the services of Scott allows Doc Rivers to get an extended look at veteran forward Anthony Tolliver. Since joining the Sixers, Tolliver has only appeared in four games for a total of 57 minutes.

Tolliver has a case to be signed for the rest of the season for the Sixers. Although he hasn't had a large sample size, he has impressed with the minutes he's gotten. His IQ and veteran savvy have been a nice addition to the second unit.

Missing time this late in the season is a bad spot to be in for a player like Scott. With playoff rotations getting prepped, he needs all the time he can get on the floor to show his value.

Scott was already a fringe player to see playoff rotation minutes, and missing consecutive games isn't helping. If Tolliver can continue to gel with the second unit, it might leave Scott further on the outside looking in come postseason.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.