Sixers Veteran Mike Scott Suffered an Injury Setback Recently

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers has made it clear that his team is really missing their veteran reserve forward, Mike Scott, as of late. As the 32-year-old has had a hard time getting on the court this season, the Sixers don't have much depth at the power forward position behind Tobias Harris.

Rivers was hopeful that Scott would return sooner than later, but a recent mishap might've affected that plan. On Tuesday, following a practice session in Charlotte, the Sixers head coach addressed Scott's current status.

"Mike, I would say I categorize [his injury situation] as a setback," Rivers revealed on Tuesday. "You know, he was working out yesterday (Monday), got tangled up with someone, and tweaked his knee again. Nothing, not to where it was at. That was the only bad news so far.”

Scott, who has missed the Sixers' last seven games, has been dealing with swelling and soreness in his knee. Lower-body setbacks as such are nothing new to the veteran forward. Just this past summer, Scott had a difficult time staying on the court for the 76ers down in the bubble.

As he prepared for the 2020-2021 NBA season during the short offseason, Scott had a major focus on taking care of his body. Unfortunately, his progress was derailed five games into the young season.

After averaging 16 minutes-per-game in December, Scott missed the next five games for the Sixers. While he did return for three games, it was a short-lived stint as he left the January 14 matchup against the Miami Heat early after tweaking his knee.

It seemed Scott was on his way to return soon, but the latest update regarding his injury makes it seem like that's not the case. There is currently no timeline for the veteran's return, and the 76ers have to play the waiting game to see how his knee responds in the coming days to determine one.

