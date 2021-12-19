Sixers Make Myles Powell Signing Official

The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Sunday evening that they have signed former Seton Hall standout Myles Powell to a two-way contract. Per Sixers' team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell, a Trenton, New Jersey native, started his collegiate playing career in 2016. After coming off the bench for his freshman season, Powell turned into a full-time starter from his sophomore season to his fourth and final year.

Powell appeared in 129 matchups in college, 97 of which he started. Over that stretch, Powell knocked down 42-percent of his shots and hit on 35-percent of his threes. During his final two seasons, he averaged 22 points per game.

Following his four-year stint in college, Powell entered the 2020 NBA Draft. Despite earning first-team All-American honors during his final season and being named the Big East Player of the Year, Powell went undrafted.

After the draft, he inked a deal with the New York Knicks and eventually spent the 2020-2021 NBA G League season with their affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.

Last season, Powell appeared in 13 games with Westchester. He started in three matchups and came off the bench for the other ten. Spending an average of 28 minutes on the court, Powell knocked down 45-percent of his shots from the field and 45-percent of his threes on 6.4 attempts per game.

Although he appeared in just one game for the Knicks this year, Powell showed enough potential to catch Daryl Morey's eye during his rookie season. Now, he'll replace former Sixers two-way guard Grant Riller, who was officially waived on Sunday as he'll undergo surgery on his shoulder.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.