Sixers Officially Announce DeAndre Jordan Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers officially signed the veteran center DeAndre Jordan, Philly's President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced on Thursday night.

Jordan, who just wrapped a short stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, will look to take advantage of another opportunity with his sixth organization.

Back in 2008, Jordan was a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Clippers. For a late-round selection, Jordan carved out quite a successful career for himself coming out of Texas A&M.

Through his first ten seasons in the NBA, Jordan played with the Clippers. Jordan played under current Sixers head coach Doc Rivers for five of those seasons.

After spending ten seasons in Los Angeles, Jordan signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the 2018-2019 season. After starting and appearing in 50 games with Dallas, Jordan found himself traded to the New York Knicks.

He started in another 19 games with the Knicks before wrapping up his one-year deal. As Jordan became a free agent once again after the 2018-2019 run, he went ahead and signed a multi-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

For the last two seasons, Jordan played with the Nets. He started in 49 of the 113 games he appeared in. Averaging 21 minutes on the court, Jordan put up just under eight points per game and averaged 8.7 rebounds.

Ahead of his third season in Brooklyn, the Nets moved on from the veteran big man by trading him away to the Detroit Pistons. As expected, Jordan and the Pistons agreed to a contract buyout, and the big man was free to sign anywhere else.

Jordan chose the Los Angeles Lakers, who were expected to be championship contenders in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, neither Jordan nor the Lakers have reached expectations this season.

With 20 games left to go in the regular season, the Lakers have notched an underwhelming record of 27-35. Meanwhile, Jordan underwhelmed and played himself out of Los Angeles' rotation.

Eventually, Jordan and the Lakers decided it would be best to part ways. Therefore, the Lakers waived the veteran center earlier this week. The Philadelphia 76ers, who recently traded Andre Drummond, needed a backup center for their superstar big man, Joel Embiid.

Jordan, who has tons of familiarity with Doc Rivers, liked the idea of a reunion. Therefore, he'll fill Andre Drummond's shoes down the stretch and into the postseason for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.