Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin plans to sell his 10 percent stake in Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment, which operated the Sixers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

With Rubin selling his stake in the company, he’ll officially no longer be a part of the Sixers’ organization as he looks to expand his merchandise company, Fanatics.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Rubin’s decision was inevitable as Fanatics’ growth interferes with NHL and NBA team ownership rules.

“Fanatics developed into a sports-merchandising giant and has turned into a global business, now including deals with individual players across the pro leagues within the company’s new trading card and collectibles business. Fanatics will soon launch a gambling vertical as well; another factor as to why the business became a conflict for Rubin as he served as an NBA and NHL team owner.”

Rubin joined the Sixers’ organization back in October of 2011. He linked up with the team’s Co-Managing Partners Josh Harris, David Blitzer, and several other investors to purchase the team for nearly $300 million.

Now, Rubin will focus on the expansion of Fanatics while continuing to root for the Sixers for future seasons to come.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

