Sixers' Paul Reed Earns All-Summer League Honors

Sixers forward Paul Reed has earned NBA All-Summer League Second Team honors, the league announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The soon-to-be second-year veteran made his NBA Summer League debut this August after missing out on the opportunity last year due to the event being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coming out of DePaul University, Reed could've used the Summer League last season as he was a late second-round pick for the Sixers looking to earn a spot on the roster. Fortunately for Paul, the Sixers believed in his talents and wanted to give him a shot.

Originally, he was signed to the Sixers on a two-way deal. Once the NBA G League bubble started down in Orlando, Florida last winter, Reed joined the Sixers' affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, as the team's starting power forward.

With little expectations from him, Reed quickly established himself as one of the best players on the floor in the G League bubble last season.

As he helped lead the Blue Coats to its first-ever NBA G League Championship appearance, Reed also earned several notable honors for himself, including NBA G League All-Rookie Team, NBA G League All-Defensive Team, All-NBA G League First Team, NBA G League Rookie of the Year, and NBA G League MVP.

Heading into his first Summer League experience, Reed had goals of having similar results. While he didn't stand out quite as much, Reed still earned himself All-Summer League honors as he's been named to the Second Team after five games.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.