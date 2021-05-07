Sixers vs. Pelicans: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers can continue wrapping up their week on a high note on Friday. Dating back to last Monday, Philly climbed out of a four-game slump with a big win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Then, the Sixers hosted the Atlanta Hawks for two games and took care of business with ease before hitting the road once again. With three-straight wins under their belt, the 76ers went on to play against the San Antonio Spurs and the Chicago Bulls in back-to-back matchups.

Although the first meeting wasn't easy, the 76ers snagged a tough overtime win before destroying the Bulls the following night, making it five in a row. On Wednesday night, the Sixers wrapped up the three-game road trip with another easy victory over the Houston Rockets.

Now, Philly is back home and ready to host the New Orleans Pelicans for the first of a back-to-back set of games. The last time these two teams met, nothing went the Sixers' way. Despite having a fully healthy lineup, Philly had no answers for New Orleans standout, Zion Williamson.

Therefore, the Sixers fell short and took on a 101-94 loss to the Pelicans back in early April. Although Friday's matchup isn't a must-win for Philly, a victory only improves their odds of clinching the Eastern Conference's first seed further. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Pelicans compete? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Date: Friday, May 7, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pelicans TV Broadcast: Bally Sports New Orleans

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pelicans Listen: ESPN New Orleans 100.3

76ers Stream: Click Here

Pelicans Stream: N/A

Odds

Spread: Sixers -11.5

Moneyline: PHI -750, NOP +530

O/U: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel