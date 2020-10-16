SI.com
Sixers Add Peter Dinwiddie, Prosper Karangwa to Front Office

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers are hiring Peter Dinwiddie and Prosper Karangwa, sources told Sports Illustrated on Friday night. Karangwa, who previously served as the Director of Scouting for the Orlando Magic, will earn the title of Vice President of Player Personnel for the Sixers' organization. 

Dinwiddie, who worked as the Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations with the Indiana Pacers, will become the Sixers' Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. The hiring of Dinwiddie officially concludes the search for Elton Brand's number two.

In August, 76ers' Executive President of Basketball Operations Elton Brand made it clear he was obtaining full control of front office moves. Ever since his hiring back in 2018, Brand was a part of a collaborative front office, which included multiple voices in the decision-making process related to basketball operations. 

After acknowledging the collaboration days didn't work, Sixers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer decided to put Brand in charge of the team's search for a new head coach, along with the re-evaluation of the front office itself.

While the Sixers haven't let anybody go since the end of the 2019-2020 season, two members have left to seek employment opportunities elsewhere. On Wednesday, Sixers' Director of Scouting, Phil Jabour, took on a front-office job with the Sacramento Kings. Meanwhile, Sixers' Vice President of Strategy, Sergi Olivia, will join the Utah Jazz's coaching staff for next season.

For the last couple of months, the Sixers have been hunting for a number two to work under Elton Brand. Now, they've found their guy in Dinwiddie, who will replace Alex Rucker. While Rucker will no longer work directly under Brand, Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice reports he will remain with the team and have his role reassigned.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated.

