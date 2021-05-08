Sixers vs. Pistons: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers' hot streak continues on Saturday night. Although the Sixers have had concerns with the way they've performed over this recent two-week stretch, they've still come out on top with a season-high win streak of seven consecutive victories against their opponents.

On Friday night, the Sixers returned home after a mini road stint and hosted the undermanned New Orleans Pelicans. At first, it seemed the Sixers were well on their way to another blowout victory against their opponent, but the game ended up being a tight one.

The Sixers wouldn't fall short to the Pelicans, but they didn't play an ideal matchup against a lesser opponent on the first night of a back-to-back. Now, they head into Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons with a chip on their shoulder.

Philly and Detroit have faced each other twice already this season. The first meeting came in late January when the Sixers visited the Pistons for the first time since December of 2019.

That's when the Sixers picked up their seventh-straight victory over Detroit with a 114-110 win. Two nights later, they would play again and the Pistons put an end to Philly's win streak as they came out on top 119-104.

Saturday night's battle between Philly and Detroit will mark the third and final time they meet this year. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers take on the Pistons? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons

Date: Saturday, May 8, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pistons TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pistons Listen: 97.1 FM The Ticket

76ers Stream: Click Here

Pistons Stream: N/A

Odds

Spread: Sixers -9.5

Moneyline: PHI -480, DET +350

O/U: 211

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel