Sixers Plan to Make More Tickets Accessible as Demand Grows

The Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022-2023 campaign is set to begin next month. In a couple of weeks, the team will fly out to Charleston, South Carolina, to participate in a week-long training camp.

After training camp concludes, the 76ers will kick off their preseason schedule with matchups against the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, and the Cleveland Cavaliers for two matchups.

Once the Sixers wrap up their preseason finale against the Hornets, they’ll tip off the 2022-2023 NBA season with an opening night matchup against the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics.

This week, the 76ers will begin selling tickets for the upcoming season. Fans can start getting their hands on tickets on Friday, September 16, beginning at 10 am EST.

As expected, demand has grown higher for Sixers tickets over the last couple of seasons. Following the days of the process, the Sixers started selling out games on a nightly basis as fans came to watch the star duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

While Simmons is no longer a member of the franchise, Embiid remains the Sixers’ most dominant star as he’s been in the MVP race over the last two seasons. In addition to Embiid’s growing star power, the Sixers have also seen an increase in popularity since they acquired James Harden via trade last season.

Historically, the Sixers have one of the largest season ticket bases in the NBA, but the team is looking to make tickets more accessible for their non-season ticket-holding fans this season.

According to a team official, the Sixers will make more tickets available for smaller ticket packages this year. That includes 11-game plans, group tickets, and single-game tickets. When everything becomes available to the public on Friday, fans can purchase tickets starting at just $26.00.

In order to add to the excitement for the already-intriguing upcoming season, the 76ers are rolling out more unique theme nights, which include a Marvel theme night, a celebration for the Boy/Girl Scouts, Teacher Appreciation Night, and Spirit of 76 Nights, where the players will debut Philadelphia’s new City Edition Uniforms.

More themed nights and dates for each event will be presented around the release of single-game tickets, which are set to go live on Friday on the 76ers’ website.

