Sixers Plan to Sign Willie Cauley-Stein to 10-Day Deal

Following the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers made it clear they planned to get involved with the buyout market and take a dip into free agency.

This week, the Sixers plan to make their first addition, post-trade deadline, as the team intends to sign the veteran big man Willie Cauley-Stein to a ten-day contract, a source confirmed on Tuesday.

Cauley-Stein, a 28-year-old veteran out of Kentucky, was drafted back in 2015. He was the sixth-overall pick, selected by the Sacramento Kings. After spending his first four seasons with the Kings, Cauley-Stein signed with the Golden State Warriors.

During the 2019-2020 run, Cauley-Stein was traded from Golden State to the Dallas Mavericks. Over the last few seasons, Cauley-Stein played with the Mavs. Last year, he appeared in 53 games in Dallas, averaging 17 minutes on the floor. He drained 63-percent of his shots and averaged 5.3 points per game.

Earlier this season, Cauley-Stein played in 18 games with Dallas. In a little under ten minutes on the floor, he averaged 1.9 points per game and 2.1 rebounds. The last time Cauley-Stein played was back on November 27, when the Mavericks faced the Washington Wizards.

Now, he joins a Sixers team that needs depth at the big man position. After the Sixers struck a blockbuster deal two weeks ago to land the veteran star James Harden and the former All-Star Paul Millsap, the Sixers sent their primary backup center Andre Drummond away to Brooklyn along with Seth Curry and Ben Simmons.

Considering the Sixers have second-year forward/center Paul Reed and the rookie Charles Bassey left without Drummond, they could use some experience at the big man position behind Embiid. Therefore, Cauley-Stein will get a tryout.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.