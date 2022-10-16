Sixers to Promote Mike Foster, Waive Charlie Brown Jr.

As opening night approaches, the Philadelphia 76ers continue tinkering with the roster to have it finalized before they head to TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

One of the Sixers’ latest moves involves former NBA G League Ignite prospect Michael Foster Jr. After signing an Exhibit 10 deal with Philadelphia following the 2022 NBA Draft, Foster has earned himself a two-way contract with the Sixers.

According to a league source, Foster’s Exhibit 10 deal will be converted to a two-way contract, ensuring he’ll split time between Philadelphia and its G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

In order to make room for Foster, the Sixers had to waive a prospect. Per a league source, the Sixers will waive Charlie Brown Jr. Last season, Brown split time between the Sixers and the Blue Coats.

While Brown’s defense has stood out between last season and this year’s preseason, he struggled to get an offensive rhythm going this year. In four games, Brown averaged a little under ten minutes on the floor and put up 2.3 points per game.

Meanwhile, Foster earned playing time over former Sixers’ second-round pick, Charles Bassey, in the final few preseason games.

Last year, Foster appeared in 13 games with the G League Ignite. As a starter, he averaged a little under 30 minutes on the court. The young prospect drained 48 percent of his shots and averaged 14 points per game while coming down with eight rebounds per game.

Once again, Foster will spend time in the G League throughout the 2022-2023 season, but he’ll have an opportunity to spend time with the Sixers’ main roster as well, as he remains one of two two-way players on the roster alongside Julian Champagnie.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.