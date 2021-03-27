Sixers Promote Paul Reed, Sign Former Rockets Guard Mason Jones

The Philadelphia 76ers have signed two-way rookie Paul Reed to a standard NBA contract on Friday, according to a team source. With the vacant two-way slot on the roster, the team is also adding former Houston Rockets shooting guard Mason Jones to the roster, per source.

Jones, a former Arkansas Razorbacks guard, came into the NBA this season as an undrafted free agent after spending two seasons in the NCAA. In 65 games at Arkansas, Jones averaged 17 points while shooting 43-percent from the field and knocking down 35-percent of his three-pointers.

Initially, the rookie inked a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets back in November, and he picked up some playing time with the team throughout the season.

The rookie made his NBA debut on January 8, checking in for seven minutes off the bench in the matchup against the Orlando Magic. He knocked down 33-percent of his shots and put up two points.

Jones played a total of 26 games with the Rockets this year and even registered a start during his fifth NBA game against the Sacramento Kings. In total, the rookie guard averaged 5.8 points-per-game in roughly 11 minutes-per-game.

He knocked down 41-percent of his field goals and 35-percent of his threes on 2.5 attempts-per-game. On March 8, Jones found himself waived by the Houston Rockets so the organization could make room for their G League standout forward, Anthony Lamb. After getting waived by the Rockets, Houston brought Jones back on a 10-day contract a few days later.

For the last few weeks, Jones remained available on the free agency market. On Friday, the rookie guard took to Twitter to express his excitement about joining the Sixers and the fact that he's linking up with his former teammate, Isaiah Joe, who also played at Arkansas.

