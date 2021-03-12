Sixers Two-Way Standout Rayjon Tucker Earns Praise From Doc Rivers

When the Philadelphia 76ers finalized their roster this past offseason, they filled the two two-way roster slots with the second-round rookie out of DePaul, Paul Reed, and former Purdue standout Dakota Mathias.

Before the NBA G League's season kicked off down in the Orlando bubble, the Sixers moved on from Mathias by waiving him. Shortly after, they filled the vacant two-way slot with former Utah Jazz guard Rayjon Tucker.

Unlike Mathias and Reed, Tucker hasn't spent any time with the Sixers. By the time he was signed, Tucker was already gearing up to play with Philly's G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Soon, he'll finally arrive in South Philly to suit up with the Sixers.

Following the Blue Coats' G League Finals loss on Thursday, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was partaking in a routine pregame press conference while in Chicago. Considering he's already seen a healthy dose of Paul Reed up close a few months ago, Rivers didn't have much more to say about the G League standout.

When it comes to Tucker, Rivers admits he hasn't watched a ton of the 23-year-old's tape. But based on the few games he's seen, Rivers likes what he sees.

"You know, I haven't watched Rayjon a lot," said Rivers on Thursday. "I got to see him in the last couple of games. I love his attacks. I love how aggressive he is. He's a strong guard that plays with great intensity."

Down in the bubble, Tucker averaged 19 points in 15 games. Although he's not a sharpshooter from long-range, which the Sixers could use right about now, he plays fearless and aggressive, which clearly has Rivers intriguied.

Will the Sixers look to get Tucker involved at some point? Right now, they're not so sure. "Moving forward, I don't know what we'll see with him once they move up," Rivers said. "But I'll be glad to have him."

Sometime soon, the Sixers will regain the rookie Isaiah Joe along with the two-way standouts Paul Reed and Rayjon Tucker. While they might not garner a ton of playing time moving forward, at least the 76ers can feel comfortable knowing they've got talented players available who are hungry and ready for an opportunity at the next level.

