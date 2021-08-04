Sixers Re-Sign Rayjon Tucker to Two-Way Deal

The Philadelphia 76ers intend to bring back Rayjon Tucker next season on a two-way deal. Last year, Tucker joined the Sixers' organization as a two-way signee before the Delaware Blue Coats' season started in the G League bubble.

Prior to his time with the Sixers, Tucker went undrafted after a stint at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock. His move in the NBA was to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks' Summer League team, which earned him an exhibit-10 contract.

Eventually, after getting waived by the Bucks, he was assigned to Milwaukee's G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. In December of 2019, Tucker earned himself a contract with the Utah Jazz. He played in 20 games, averaging eight minutes on the floor and putting up 3.1 points per game.

Last year, Tucker started the offseason with the Los Angeles Clippers. After spending training camp out in LA, he found himself waived. The following month, Tucker earned his first two-way contract with the Sixers and helped lead the Delaware Blue Coats to the G League Championship.

Once the G League wrapped up its shortened season down in Florida, Tucker joined Sixers rookies Paul Reed and Isaiah Joe on the main roster. Although Tucker was around, he appeared in limited action with the Sixers, who were playoff-bound.

He touched the court in 14 games, averaging just under five minutes on the floor. Although he didn't have much time to flash his skill set, the 23-year-old prospect showed signs of promise during his time in the G League and in practice.

The Sixers extended a qualifying offer to before the 2021 free agency period opened up on Monday, showing signs of interest in bringing him back. On Wednesday, it's been confirmed the Sixers will have Tucker back on a two-way deal alongside the rookie out of Michigan State, Aaron Henry.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.