Sixers Recall Reed, Other Blue Coats Ahead of Celtics Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers need reinforcements. Heading into their Sunday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Sixers had quite a hefty injury report.

Joel Embiid, Danny Green, and Tyrese Maxey were all listed as questionable. Shake Milton and Andre Drummond were suddenly ruled out on Sunday. Meanwhile, Furkan Korkmaz, Georges Niang, Ben Simmons, and Jaden Springer were all ruled out when the original injury report came out on Saturday.

While the 76ers would typically call up some of their G League members immediately, the Delaware Blue Coats were out in Las Vegas for the G League winter showcase. Therefore, guys like Paul Reed and Aaron Henry couldn't get to Philly in time for tip-off against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The NBA decided to pull the plug on the Sixers-Pelicans matchup temporarily. While a future date hasn't been selected just yet, the game became one of three to get postponed on Sunday as the Sixers feared they wouldn't have the required eight-man minimum to play the game.

Now, the 76ers are in a similar position as they are set to play the Boston Celtics on Monday night. Except for this time around, they are making sure that some of their G League prospects are in the mix.

Shipping Up to Boston...

The Delaware Blue Coats faced the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Sunday. Sixers' second-year forward/center Paul Reed led the charge as he scored 23 points while collecting 19 rebounds and nine assists in 33 minutes in Delaware's 126-101 victory over the Mad Ants. Right after his big matchup, "Bball Paul" boarded a private jet to head to Boston as the Sixers recalled him for the Celtics matchup on Monday.

Reed wasn't alone, though. In addition to recalling Reed, the Sixers also transferred both, Aaron Henry and Myles Powell to the main roster. Henry, their two-way rookie, has spent the entire G League season under the Sixers' affiliate. Meanwhile, Powell just made his Delaware debut on Sunday and will join the Sixers' bench for the first time since inking his two-way deal officially.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.