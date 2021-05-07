Sixers' Recent Win Streak Isn't Exciting to Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll currently. After falling to the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and the Milwaukee Bucks twice in a row a couple of weeks back, the Sixers knew they needed to bounce back if they wanted to secure the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference once again.

So, they started by dominating the Oklahoma City Thunder. After getting out of the slump, the 76ers then destroyed the Atlanta Hawks twice in a row before hitting the road for a three-game road trip starting in San Antonio versus the Spurs.

After taking down the Spurs in overtime, the Sixers picked up two more big wins over the Chicago Bulls and the Houston Rockets to make it six in a row, tying their highest win streak total for the 2020-2021 NBA season.

Considering the Sixers have been winning so much, by a lot, while improving their spot as the top team in the East, one would think the players are thrilled. However, 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid isn't getting too high on his team's latest success.

"These type of wins don't excite me too much," said Embiid following Wednesday night's 20-point victory over the Rockets. "We haven't really played good teams. Right before [this stint], we played Milwaukee twice, Phoenix, Steph (Curry) when he was hot and making everything. So, we had a couple of tough games against really good teams. Lately, games have been easier, and that's why we've dominated."

Embiid definitely doesn't lack self-awareness. While his head coach Doc Rivers continues to clarify that it doesn't matter who they play, a win is a win, Embiid doesn't want to feel overly confident considering the circumstances as of late.

Although the strength of schedule has put the Sixers on easy street to locking in the first seed lately, which they needed, it seems that Embiid and his squad want the competition to get a bit tougher before they head into the postseason and play in games that matter the most.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.