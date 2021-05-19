Sixers, Red Bull to Donate for Every Steal Thybulle Gets in Playoffs

Sports Illustrated home
Sixers, Red Bull to Donate for Every Steal Matisse Thybulle Gets in NBA Playoffs

Ever since his playing days at the University of Washington, Matisse Thybulle has been a defensive standout. Thanks to his tenacity guarding the perimeter in the PAC-12, Thybulle's defense helped him become a first-round draft selection in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Considering the Philadelphia 76ers wanted to build one of the best defensive teams in the NBA last season, they prioritized adding a player like Thybulle. Last season, Thybulle became a key player in the rotation based on his defense alone.

While he hasn't made a significant stride improving his offensive game in year two, Thybulle's defense is even better than it was last season. And when he's on the court, the second-year guard is one of the best defenders in basketball.

To capitalize on his defensive dominance for a good cause, the Sixers and Red Bull teamed up earlier this season and decided to donate $250 to Philadelphia's Parks & Rec department each for every steal the young guard collected during the 72-game regular season. 

In 65 games this year, Thybulle snagged 105 steals. His on-court progress helped generate $26,250 in donations this season. However, with the NBA Playoffs here, the donations won't stop. In fact, Red Bull and the 76ers upped the ante.

On Tuesday, Red Bull announced that for every steal Thybulle snags in the playoffs, Red Bull and the Sixers would donate $500 to Philly's Parks & Rec department. That's not all. As local artist Glossblack is rolling out printed copies of his famous Matisse Thybulle mural in Philadelphia via Glossblack.org, 100-percent of the money generated from fans buying the poster will also be donated.

Thybulle and the 76ers will begin their 2021 playoff journey this Sunday. The time of the game and the opponent have yet to be determined.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

