Sixers Release Teaser of Joel Embiid's Latest Workouts

Soon, the Philadelphia 76ers will be back in Camden, New Jersey, firing up training camp in preparation for the 2020-2021 NBA season. While the entire team will be in attendance in roughly a week, some members of the Sixers have already been at the practice facility working out this offseason on their own time.

Sixers center Joel Embiid has been partaking in workouts for months now. After a disappointing conclusion to last season, Embiid is more motivated than ever to get back to his best self for the upcoming NBA season.

“For the past month and a half, almost two months, I’ve been doing basketball basically every single day trying to get better and stay in shape because last year was very disappointing," Embiid told Sixers reporter Brian Seltzer this week.

Embiid's discussion with Seltzer occurred shortly after one of the big man's workouts at the team's practice facility. A few days later, the Sixers' video team whipped up a quick movie trailer-esque montage of Embiid's workouts to show the fans how he's looking.

As expected, 76ers fans are excited about Embiid's offseason workouts. Not only is the three-time All-Star motivated after last season's disappointment, but the scenes of Embiid running sprints has many excited about how his conditioning could look.

Over the last couple of years, Embiid's conditioning has been in question -- and he knows it. "A lot of people have the perception of me not working hard or playing hard, but I do," Embiid said." I try my best, and, as you can see, I’ve been going at it for quite a while." Soon, Embiid will be able to put his offseason work together on the court for the 2020-2021 run.

