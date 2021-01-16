Sixers Remain Shorthanded for Two-Game Road Trip This Weekend

After a healthy start to the season, the Philadelphia 76ers quickly faced reality as several key rotational players suffered injuries early on. Furkan Korkmaz and Mike Scott were the first two players to suffer significant setbacks this year so far.

Scott, who dealt with knee soreness early on, and Korkmaz, who suffered a left adductor strain, have both missed a notable amount of time this year. Ever since going down with an injury during the third game of the season, Korkmaz has yet to suit up again for the Sixers this year.

Meanwhile, Scott returned from his injury recently but is back out as he continues to deal with knee soreness. On Thursday night, in the first half against the Miami Heat, Scott left the game early as he slowly walked off the court and back to the locker room before being ruled out for the remainder of the night.

As the 76ers traveled to Memphis on Friday afternoon to begin a back-to-back set of games on the road, Scott did not make the trip. According to a source, Scott will remain in Philly and continue to undergo an individualized treatment plan.

There is no timetable for Scott's return for the time being, but he is guaranteed to miss the next two games. Sixers' All-Star Joel Embiid is in a similar position. After checking in for 23 minutes against the Miami Heat on Thursday, Embiid's night ended early as the Sixers took care of business with ease.

What seemed like a reward for Embiid, who played nearly 40 minutes two nights prior to Thursday's game, actually also turned out to be the Sixers sitting their big man who was dealing with some pain in his knee. In order to avoid any further complications, the Sixers will be cautious and allowed Embiid to remain in Philly, where he will continue to train and receive treatment on his knee, sources say.

In addition to Scott and Embiid, the Sixers will also be without Korkmaz, Seth Curry, and Vincent Poirier. After testing positive for COVID-19 last Thursday, Curry still has a long way to go before he clears the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Meanwhile, the team hasn't offered any recent updates on the status of Poirier and Korkmaz. Right now, Poirier remains in health and safety protocol, while Korkmaz continues nursing his adductor strain. While he's been ramping up the action lately, Korkmaz does not plan on returning just yet.

On Saturday night, the Sixers will begin their road trip with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Then on Sunday, they will make a quick turnaround and face the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road before getting a two-day break.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_