Sixers Rule Out Seth Curry vs. Rockets on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers will miss a couple of key contributors on Monday night when they face the Houston Rockets on the road.

After defeating the San Antonio Spurs at home on Friday night, the Sixers got the day off on Saturday and returned to their practice facility for a Sunday morning session.

When the Sixers hit the road to Houston on Sunday afternoon, five players weren't able to make the trip. Therefore the Sixers had several players already ruled out before gearing up for the Monday night matchup.

Jaden Springer, who's been in the health and safety protocol, was cleared at last. However, the rookie guard is now dealing with a non-COVID illness, which will keep him away from the Sixers' bench once again.

As for the second-year veteran's Paul Reed and Tyrese Maxey, they remain in the health and safety protocol. Reed, who was entered into the protocol after last Monday's matchup against Houston, has missed the Sixers' previous two games.

On the other hand, Maxey was a late scratch last Monday and has missed Philly's last three matchups due to having a case of COVID-19. Both young prospects will miss Monday's outing in Houston.

What About Seth Curry?

On Sunday, Sixers veteran sharpshooter Seth Curry was a participant in practice. When the team released their initial injury report on Sunday night, Curry was not listed.

However, that changed on Monday afternoon. Curry was added to the injury report and listed as questionable. According to the Sixers, Curry is dealing with ankle soreness.

During last Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, Curry was slow to get up after injuring his ankle. However, the veteran managed to get back out on the floor and finish up his 36-minute shift in Philly's win over San Antonio.

While Curry didn't express concern for his ankle following Friday's game, it seems his minor setback is lingering. Therefore, he's been downgraded to out for Monday night's game against the Houston Rockets.

