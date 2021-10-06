Sixers Rumors: Simmons' Camp Might've Been Unprepared for Hefty Fines

When he notified the Sixers in August about his inevitable holdout, Sixers guard Ben Simmons was aware there would be a negative financial impact. However, the early hits are seemingly getting to Simmons and his camp despite the 25-year-old guard making it clear he's in a holdout for the long haul.

When October 1 rolled around, Simmons was owed $8.25 million from his 2021-2022 salary. Since he was a no-show, the Sixers managed to move those funds into an escrow account. And each time Simmons wouldn't show up to practice or a game, money would be deducted.

As the Sixers faced the Toronto Raptors for their preseason opener on Monday night, Simmons expectedly wasn't with the team. Therefore, roughly $360 million was deducted from the money in the escrow account.

Suddenly, the three-time All-Star could be re-thinking things. The following day after news hit that Simmons would receive an expensive bill, Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice reported that Simmons' camp questioned the fines.

"The financial significance of holding out is starting to take hold in Simmons' camp," wrote Neubeck. "Simmons' representation had another discussion with the players association in which it was reiterated they would be unable to recoup the money being deducted from the $8.25 million sitting in escrow, sources say, and it was communicated to the Sixers that these early fines were perhaps higher than they expected."

When 25-percent of Simmons' 2021-2022 salary was shifted into an escrow account, reports hinted that the three-time All-Star might bite the bullet and show up to Camden, New Jersey. But Simmons remained away from the team.

Now, as the fines start really hitting due to missed games and the reality of the funds being gone forever is realized, the financial impact could realistically cause Simmons to reconsider his stance of holding out from the Sixers as trade talks are stalled.

