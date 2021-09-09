Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons Isn't Worried About Fixing His Trade Value

Ben Simmons' last string of games hasn't done the Sixers any favors. As the veteran guard entered the second round of the playoffs this past season, he had a narrative surrounding him, making many believe his style of play isn't fit for the postseason.

Following the disappointing Game 7 defeat against Atlanta, Simmons once again proved the doubters right as the three-time All-Star admitted he had a bad series. Back in June, Simmons was sure he wanted to return to Philly to run it back.

At this point, the veteran guard has no intentions of playing for the Sixers again as he intends to skip training camp and sit out until he's traded. The 76ers have been open to trading Simmons for months now.

So far, no team has been willing to meet Daryl Morey's asking price. As Simmons' value is at an all-time low, teams haven't been willing to come close to reaching a deal with the 76ers. Simmons understands that his current market value might be what's keeping him from landing on a new team, but according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the star isn't concerned about that. He just wants a trade as soon as possible.

"One of the messages that Ben has sent back to Philly is that it's not his job to fix his trade value," Windhorst reported on Wednesday. "It's not his job to correct his trade value or raise his trade value. That's not something that is on the menu with him. I don't think he's interested in coming in and trying to change the situation."

Many speculated that the Sixers might have to start the 2021-2022 NBA season with Ben Simmons on board. If that were the case, the team could allow Simmons to raise his value once again as he typically plays at an All-Star-caliber level in the regular season.

However, Simmons doesn't seem interested in helping the Sixers out in any way. While things can change over the next few weeks as training camp approaches, the 76ers will only lose leverage as time moves on.

