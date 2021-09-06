Sixers Rumors: Simmons Prepared to Receive Fines for Skipping Camp

At the start of the NBA offseason, many believed the Sixers would move Ben Simmons in a trade before training camp approached. As September approached, the belief around the league started to change.

Those who believed Simmons would get moved started to change their stance and believed the 76ers would enter camp with the three-time All-Star still on the roster. While that's certainly a likely scenario at this point, Simmons has made it clear behind the scenes that he doesn't intend to show up when training camp begins.

If that's the case, the three-time All-Star could start receiving fines in the mail for his lack of participation. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Simmons could draw a fine of up to $227,000 for each practice he misses in the offseason.

Per Windhorst and Bobby Marks, Simmons could end up seeing an estimated grand total fine of $1.3 million for missing training camp and the preseason. A significant fine like that could convince a player to put issues aside and show up for camp with their current team until a trade sends them elsewhere.

But according to Windhorst, Simmons and his camp are prepared to take on the consequences. "[Fining Simmons] is what they could do," Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective Podcast. "The Simmons side, basically, has told me ‘We are prepared for that ramification.’”

Ben Simmons and his camp are ready to play hardball with Daryl Morey and the Sixers. Although Simmons is still locked into a long-term contract, there is still some leverage on his side as he doesn't intend to play for the team again. And although racking up fines could hurt a bit, Simmons can afford the bills.

And now that teams know he doesn't want to play in a Sixers uniform again, they'll try to take advantage of the desperation factor coming from Philly's side. The Sixers haven't panicked enough to sell Simmons for less than their asking price just yet, but soon enough, that day could come.

