Sixers Rumors: Simmons Trade Offers are Underwhelming the Front Office

When the Philadelphia 76ers dropped Game 7 in the second round against the Atlanta Hawks last month, it seemed inevitable the Sixers would entertain trade discussions regarding the three-time All-Star Ben Simmons.

Although the Sixers seemed hesitant to start talking shop at first, it didn't take very long before it was reported the 76ers were officially open for business and willing to move on from Simmons if the price is right.

Just because the Sixers are willing to move on from Simmons doesn't mean they have an urgency to do so. Behind the scenes, there isn't a lot of frustration or turmoil. While a fresh start for both Simmons and the Sixers could be beneficial for both parties, the Sixers aren't guaranteed to move on from the All-Star for the sake of getting a deal done.

The Sixers reportedly want an All-Star caliber player in his prime in return for the three-time, 25-year-old All-Star. So far, it sounds like none of the inquiring teams have offered that, hence the reason why Philly is currently underwhelmed by offers for the young star.

According to Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice, the Sixers believe teams are trying to convince them that Simmons' value is much lower than it actually is. While his value definitely took a hit after a rather disappointing playoff performance in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals last month, Simmons still holds a lot of value.

"Internally, team sources view a lot of the reported offers floated around the league as transparent attempts to lower Simmons’ trade value below where it actually is. The Sixers are uninterested in packages returning multiple role players and picks in exchange for Simmons, according to a source familiar with the situation. As one specific example, a source told PhillyVoice the Sixers would not even entertain a discussion with the Sacramento Kings save for the inclusion of guard De’Aaron Fox in a potential deal, which they view simply as a starting point for talks."

As mentioned before, the Sixers want an All-Star player in return for theirs. As they are ready to compete for a championship as early as next season, the 76ers need to add a piece or two that would help them win now.

Holding onto Simmons wouldn't be the best move for Philly next year, considering his shortcomings have hurt them a lot in the postseason over the last few years, but selling him while his value is at an all-time low is certainly not something the Sixers will do. Having patience in the Simmons trade talks would be the best route for Daryl Morey and the front office to take this offseason.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.