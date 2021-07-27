Report: Ben Simmons Trade Talks to Get Serious This Week

The NBA rumor mill continues to heat up as we get closer to Thursday's draft. Like they do every year, ESPN insiders Adrain Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe held a TV special to discuss all news around the league leading up to the event.

Among the topics discussed was an update on the Ben Simmons saga. As we know, Daryl Morey has been engaging in trade conversations surrounding the former number one pick.

The Simmons' saga has been a bit of a rough patch so far. Morey remains firm on wanting an All-Star caliber player in return for Simmons, and teams have aimed low with their offers. While things have not gotten off to a great start, Woj expects talks to pick up leading into the draft.

"I think it will be serious this week. If there's a deal out there, they're going to do it," Wojnarowski said earlier this week. Multiple teams are still reported to be interested in the three-time All-Star. It will all come down to who is willing to meet Morey's high asking price.

While offers might continue to roll in for Simmons, it is unlikely a trade happens on Thursday. Morey likely has his sights set on the growing situations in Portland and Washington.

With players like Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal potentially becoming available, Morey will play the waiting game. Those are the exact type of win-now stars he is looking to acquire in a Simmons trade.

Not to mention, with a player like Simmons to headline a trade package, the Sixers are sure to be a frontrunner in either sweepstake.

The Sixers are in no rush to move Simmons, and Morey is not going to lower his price just for the sake of getting a deal done. He is going to wait for the right opportunity to make a splash that improves the Sixers' chances of competing for a championship.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.