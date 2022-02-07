Sixers Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Have Interest in Seth Curry?

With the NBA trade deadline just days away, all eyes will be on the Philadelphia 76ers as they possess arguably the biggest trade chip on the market in Ben Simmons.

From the start of the Simmons saga, the Sixers have always made it clear that they won't sell the three-time All-Star for pennies on the dollar just to get a deal done. Since Simmons is an established All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year runner-up that's young and on a multi-year deal, the Sixers want a star-caliber player in return.

But Philadelphia has its sights set on prominent stars such as Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, and most recently, James Harden. While Simmons could undoubtedly be of interest to those players' respective teams, they'll want more in return from the Sixers.

Philly understands that trading Simmons away for a top-tier star would mean they have to give up more in the process. Many have suggested that one of the young standouts, Matisse Thybulle or Tyrese Maxey, could find themselves on the move along with Simmons.

However, according to several reports, Thybulle's reportedly borderline untouchable, and Maxey won't be on the move for a Beal or Harden-centric deal.

It's unclear if a team like Brooklyn would have interest in Thybulle or Maxey anyway, but they are reportedly eyeing up another Sixers standout. According to Bill Simmons of The Ringer, the Nets are "open" to having trade discussions with the Sixers regarding a Simmons-Harden deal, but Seth Cury "has to be in the deal."

Ever since the Sixers traded for Curry last year, there haven't been any talks about the possibility of Philadelphia trading away the veteran sharpshooter.

Considering this is the first time Curry's name has really come up in trade rumors since joining the Sixers, Philadelphia hasn't explored the idea of moving him. And since the Sixers' talks with the Nets regarding a Harden deal haven't gotten very far, Curry more than likely won't be on the move anytime soon.

