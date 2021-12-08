Sixers Rumors: A McCollum-Ben Simmons Swap Doesn't Interest Philly

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't figured out what they are going to do with Ben Simmons just yet. Although the Sixers would like the three-time All-Star to return to the court and help offer a boost this year, Simmons remains off the floor due to personal reasons and continues to reiterate his interest in a trade.

Would the Sixers pull the trigger on a Simmons trade? As long as the price is right. But so far, Daryl Morey's asking price of an All-Star hasn't been met. Will he begin to lower expectations as time goes on and settle for a package centered around a borderline All-Star like CJ McCollum? Perhaps he might, but 24 games into the year, Morey's still set on landing a Damian Lillard -- not his sidekick.

Following the Sixers' overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice sprinkled in some information regarding the Sixers' current stance regarding a potential McCollum-Simmons swap in his postgame piece.

As the Portland Trail Blazers are clearly trending towards a shakeup and are set on satisfying Lillard by continuing to build around him, the Sixers were mixed in with a report regarding the Blazers as Lillard reportedly would like to play alongside Simmons. Unfortunately for him, McCollum doesn't move the needle.

"A source familiar with the situation spoke to PhillyVoice on Monday evening and said the Sixers have had no recent discussions with Portland regarding a CJ McCollum trade, and a package centered around the Blazers’ guard is not currently of interest to the Sixers. The Sixers are expected to continue dialogue with teams across the league about potential opportunities as December 15th nears closer and more trade scenarios become available league-wide."

From the beginning of the Ben Simmons saga, Daryl Morey and the front office desired an All-Star in return for Ben Simmons. Nothing has changed at this point. Therefore, a player of McCollum's caliber still doesn't move the needle, and the situation will likely drag out even longer as the trade deadline is still months away.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.