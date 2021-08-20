Sixers Rumors: Coach That Kawhi Would 'Relish' Working With Simmons

Despite being a three-time NBA All-Star and a Defensive Player of the Year runner-up, Ben Simmons is currently on the Sixers' trade block.

As the veteran guard has struggled with confidence in his shooting over the years, he's remained unwilling to expand his game further. As a point guard, Simmons' limitations caused him to hurt the Sixers more than he's helped them in the postseason.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers believed he could help the veteran guard improve his shooting and confidence over the offseason. At this point, reports of a damaged relationship between the head coach and Simmons make it clear that Rivers might not be the guy for that specific job.

However, a member of Greg Popovich's staff with the San Antonio Spurs would reportedly embrace the challenge of helping Simmons improve his shot, and one of his past "students" offers a good example of how helpful he could be.

“Personnel who spent time with Team USA during the Tokyo Olympics also suggested to B/R that longtime Spurs shooting czar Chip Engelland would relish the opportunity to rework Simmons' mechanics, just as the noted assistant coach ironed out Kawhi Leonard's jump shot and others before him,” - Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report [h/t Jeff Garcia of KENS5 San Antonio]

The same guy who helped Kawhi Leonard during his early NBA playing days seems interested in helping Ben Simmons with his shooting. The idea might sound great for the Spurs, but it's a much bigger challenge to go from helping Leonard "iron out" his jump shot to getting Simmons not only to refine his but also become confident with his shooting enough actually to step out of the box and change his game.

By the age of 24, Leonard played five seasons in the league. During that time, he averaged nearly three three-point shots per game and averaged 39-percent from beyond the arc. Simmons, through his first four seasons in the NBA, attempted just 34 shots from deep, hitting on 15-percent of them.

Is the Spurs' front office confident in Chip Enegelland's ability to help Simmons turn his game up a notch enough to trade the farm for the Sixers guard? They might've considered it, but the two teams haven't discussed a deal that's made any real traction. If San Antonio wants Simmons, they'll likely fall under the same category as another frequently interested team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, as they will more than likely need a third team involved to get the 76ers what they want.

