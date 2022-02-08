Sixers Rumors: Green Would Get Moved in a Simmons, Harden Trade?

With the 2022 NBA trade deadline just two days away, the rumors surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets are louder than ever. As Ben Simmons remains a member of the Sixers and James Harden grows frustrated with the Nets, a possible swap of superstars has been discussed over the weeks.

However, the Sixers and the Nets couldn't go one-for-one if they were to get a deal done. It was always assumed that if Simmons did get moved for a top-tier star of Harden's stature, the Sixers would have to add more in the deal.

But since Harden's salary is higher, the Sixers would have no other option but to add in trade filler to make it a legal deal for both sides.

Over the last couple of weeks, all eyes have been on the young standouts Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey. As those two were assumed to be the apparent add-ins on a possible Simmons-led package to land a prominent star, many believed Maxey or Thybulle could be on the table.

However, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor suggests that's not the case. In his latest piece, O'Connor not only mentioned that Maxey is "totally off the table," but he reports that the veteran Danny Green would likely become an additional piece for Brooklyn if a deal were to get done.

"In a Harden-for-Simmons deal, Philly would need to add about $2.5 million or more in salary to make it a valid trade. But I’m told someone like Danny Green is more likely to be included than one of Philly’s young players."

Although Joel Embiid is technically the only real untouchable on Philadelphia's roster, the idea that Maxey is off the table in a trade that includes another All-Star makes total sense, considering the season he's having.

As for Thybulle, it's been reported in the past that the third-year defensive standout is nearly untouchable. Therefore, he's in the same boat as his fellow former first-round pick. Regardless of who's on or off the table for the Sixers, a lot has to happen in the coming days in order for the Sixers and the Nets to get something done. So far, it seems the chances of a Simmons-Harden blockbuster remain low.

