Report: Danny Green Will 'Probably' Miss at Least One Week

Since returning from the 2022 NBA All-Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers have been relatively healthy. Outside of James Harden's rest night last Saturday and Paul Millsap's absence due to personal reasons on Monday, the Sixers have had every key member of their rotation available.

However, that changed during Monday night's game against the Chicago Bulls. Late in the first half, Sixers' veteran forward Danny Green left the matchup early as it seemed he was dealing with a hand issue.

As the Sixers were back out on the floor for the second half, the veteran was ruled out for the remainder of the Monday night matchup as Green suffered a hand laceration, according to team officials.

When asked whether he thinks Green will miss extended time beyond the second half of Monday's game or not, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was unsure.

"You know, I'll look at my medical books, and I'll check for later," Rivers joked. "Honestly, I didn't ask. They just ran out because at halftime [the medical staff] told me he was playing, and then they ran out and told me he wasn't playing. So, that's the only information that I actually have."

While Rivers didn't have a timeline on Green's injury earlier in the week, Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice reports that Green is likely to miss an extended period of time.

"My understanding is Danny Green will probably miss at least a week due to the finger laceration," Neubeck reported. "Stitches are in a spot with higher risk of reopening."

The Sixers have yet to put a timeline on Green's return officially. The chances of the veteran being considered day-to-day are high as his return will likely depend on how fast the laceration heals -- and not how much pain he can play through.

While Green hasn't started for the Sixers lately, his absence will be notable for the bench unit. And with Green expected to miss some time moving forward, the Sixers will probably have to utilize Furkan Korkmaz once again.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.