Sixers Rumors: Daryl Morey is Still Pursuing Trade for Rockets’ Eric Gordon

Former Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey is attempting to get some more of the most notable players from his tenure with the Rockets in a Philadelphia 76ers uniform.

During Morey’s first season running the Sixers’ front office, he attempted to trade for James Harden when the future Hall of Famer grew disgruntled and demanded a trade. While the Sixers were one of the most notable teams pursuing Harden, the Beard was sent to the Brooklyn Nets.

A season later, Morey finally got his guy after striking a blockbuster deal with the Nets ahead of the 2022 trade deadline. Now, Morey is looking to check off two more boxes by adding P.J. Tucker and Eric Gordon.

Back in 2020-2021, Morey was rumored to be in the market to trade for Tucker when he was still with the Rockets. However, Houston sent the veteran forward to the Milwaukee Bucks. After signing with the Miami Heat and playing the entire 2021-2022 season in South Beach, Tucker declined his second-year option and will test the market once again.

While returning to the Heat hasn’t been ruled out, Tucker is widely expected to reunite with Harden and Morey in Philadelphia when free agency begins.

With a second reunion in the works, Morey has reportedly attempted to complete another last week. During the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sixers President worked the phones and tried to strike a three-team deal to land Gordon, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

As we know, Morey was unsuccessful. However, the Sixers haven’t given up hope. Per Pompey, the pursuit of Gordon is still on, and Morey continues to seek a trade with the Rockets to land the veteran.

But landing the veteran is becoming an increasingly difficult task. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Houston was open to listening to the Sixers’ offer, but Gordon’s internal value in Houston was “deemed greater than what was offered.”

Based on Iko’s report, Gordon is indeed available, but only for the desired price. So, if the Sixers aren’t willing to get creative enough to satisfy the Rockets, Gordon will remain away from Philly.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel.

