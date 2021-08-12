Sixers Rumors: Rivers, Simmons Relationship Suffered

The Ben Simmons saga in Philly is far from over. Ever since the Sixers star wrapped up a disappointing second-round performance against the Atlanta Hawks, a long offseason full of trade rumors and speculation was to be expected.

However, each and every day that passes by without Simmons getting moved, more information gets revealed about just how much worse things have gotten behind the scenes regarding Simmons' relationship with the Sixers' organization.

When it was first reported Simmons and his representatives were open to a change of scenery, it seemed everything was still fine between Simmons and everybody involved with the 76ers.

But several reports over the last few weeks have painted a different picture. Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report mentioned on several occasions that Simmons has cut off all communication with the Sixers and has even been dodging Joel Embiid's calls.

While Sixers rookie Tyrese Maxey sort of threw cold water on that notion this week as he mentioned he talks to Simmons all the time, Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice did report that while Simmons hasn't necessarily cut off all communication with the Sixers, the three-time All-Star does seem to have a significant problem with the team's head coach, Doc Rivers.

"Simmons, for example, has not cut off everybody in the organization, as has been suggested by several people "in the know." Teammates of his have said otherwise, and one of the team's photographers makes constant appearances with or around Simmons on the west coast. That is not to say everything is hunky-dory, or that the stakes of this offseason aren't clear to both sides. The relationship between Simmons and Doc Rivers, it's worth noting, suffered significant damage that some believe is irreparable, though the Sixers would tell you when pressed on this they believe things can be worked out and fences can be mended."

Per Neubeck's report, Simmons and Rivers' relationship took a turn for the worst. When did it happen? It's unclear. But it's easy to assume that perhaps Simmons didn't take Rivers' postgame comments following Philly's Game 7 loss to Atlanta too kindly.

When Rivers was simply asked if he believes Simmons can be a point guard on a championship-winning team, the head coach said he wasn't sure. As expected, the comment was blown out of proportion and likely didn't sit right with Simmons.

Something similar happened during Brett Brown's final season in Philly. As the former Sixers head coach wanted Simmons to take more three-point shots, he urged the All-Star to do so via a media press conference. Later reports mentioned that Brown and Simmons' relationship started to get rocky as Simmons didn't like the way the former head coach went about urging him to take more shots.

Now, it seems Simmons has a problem with Rivers as well. Except for this time, Rivers isn't going to be the one that's on the outs. At this point, it's clear Ben Simmons is on the Sixers' trade block. While Daryl Morey and the front office aren't going to trade Simmons for the sake of doing so, they have even more incentive to send the All-Star elsewhere as there seems to be a real conflict within the organization.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.