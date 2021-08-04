Sixers Rumors: George Hill Expected to Sign With Milwaukee Bucks

NBA veteran George Hill has played for quite a few franchises throughout his career. Back in 2008, he was a late first-round pick for the San Antonio Spurs. After spending three seasons with the Spurs, Hill was shipped off to the Indiana Pacers in 2011.

For the next five seasons, Hill played in Indiana, where he's from. However, his time there ended during the 2016 offseason. Hill was traded to the Utah Jazz during an early July day, where he spent the 2016-2017 season.

The following summer, Hill landed himself a three-year contract with the Sacramento Kings as he hit free agency. Within the same season, Sacramento traded Hill to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hill finished the 2017-2018 season in Cleveland and started the 2018-2019 run there, but in December of '18, he was traded once again to the Milwaukee Bucks. Although he played just a season and a half in Milwaukee, Hill carved out a solid role for himself coming off the bench for the championship hopefuls.

But ahead of the season the Bucks finally accomplished their goal of winning a championship, Hill was dished off to the Oklahoma City Thunder. After playing 14 games for OKC, the veteran guard was shut down for a while due to a thumb injury.

In the midst of his rehab, Hill found out he was Philadelphia bound as the Sixers traded three young players and a handful of picks in a three-team deal to land Hill. Hill fit the bill as the Sixers needed a battle-tested veteran ball-handler to step up for them in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, his time in Philadelphia was underwhelming at best. After 16 regular-season games and 12 postseason appearances in a Sixers uniform, Hill's time in Philly is complete. On Tuesday, the 76ers officially announced that the team is waiving the veteran point guard.

Shortly after the Sixers made the release official, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Hill is expected to sign with the Bucks when he clears waivers this week.

The Sixers' decision to get rid of Hill isn't all that surprising. However, losing him to the Bucks for nothing was sort of puzzling. As Hill had another year left on his contract, the Sixers could've gotten creative and used his salary in a trade to acquire somebody else.

Instead, the Sixers got his contract off the books before it became guaranteed. Now, Hill is expected to join the Bucks for a second stint one year removed from their championship season.

