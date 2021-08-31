Report: There's a 'High Chance' Maxey is Included in Any Simmons Trade

Ben Simmons has reportedly made it clear he no longer wants to play for the Sixers. His agent, Rich Paul, apparently doesn't want his other Philly-based client Tyrese Maxey playing them for as well.

Not too long after Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Simmons met with key members of the Sixers' organization, including Daryl Morey, Josh Harris, Doc Rivers, and Elton Brand, to let them know he doesn't intend to participate in training camp this offseason, Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report mentioned that super-agent Rich Paul would like to cut ties off with the 76ers entirely.

"There’s a high chance that Tyrese Maxey will be a part of any Ben Simmons trade," Dumas tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. "Rich Paul would like both of his clients out of Philadelphia. A few local Philadelphia-based organizations had planned on partnering with Maxey on some community events. They were told to cancel those plans. Paul would not like Maxey to grow roots in Philly if he could be gone."

Unless the Sixers were able to get a prominent player such as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, there was little chance the 76ers would even think about including the second-year first-round pick Tyrese Maxey.

Last year, Maxey joined the Sixers after getting drafted 21st overall. Despite the Sixers being a playoff contender that needed to rely on veterans that could help them win now, Maxey gave Doc Rivers no choice but to include him into the rotations at times as the former Kentucky guard was too good to keep off the floor.

Maxey has become a fan-favorite in Philadelphia with sky-high expectations based on what he put on display last season. While he likely wouldn't replace Simmons in the starting lineup if the three-time All-Star is moved, there's a good chance Maxey could become the Sixers' primary backup at point guard.

But it seems Rich Paul could complicate the situation. Although Maxey and Paul don't have too much leverage in the situation, the NBA has proven it is a players' league. If Maxey follows Paul's lead, things could get complicated for Philly's front office this year.

