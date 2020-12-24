Sixers Rumors: Harden Expands List of Preferred Landing Spots

James Harden and the Houston Rockets aren't anywhere close to patching up their issues. Last month, when the superstar shooting guard expressed concern regarding the future of the Rockets' franchise, Harden made it clear it might be time for him to get a fresh start elsewhere at 31-years-old.

As expected, the Rockets didn't budge. Houston had just made changes to the coaching staff and the front office and also traded for star guard John Wall. Although reports indicated that Harden prefers to play alongside Wall rather than his former teammate Russell Westbrook, Wall's arrival did nothing to change Harden's mind.

The disgruntled guard originally had his sights set on the Brooklyn Nets as he wanted to reunite with Kevin Durant. However, Houston wanted one of the Nets' two superstars, which was highly unlikely to happen. At that point, Harden expanded his list of desired landing spots by adding the Sixers, Bucks, and the Heat.

At this point, the Bucks and the Heat are out on Harden. Meanwhile, the 76ers remain in the conversation solely because of Harden's familiarity with Philly's President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Kelly Iko, many league executives believe Philly is the likely landing spot for Harden. But the latest round of updates notes that there's "not expected to be a viable two-team deal" between Philly and Houston.

"Morey, who traded for Harden in 2012 and remains as high on him as ever, went public with his lack of willingness to trade Ben Simmons on Dec. 17. So long as that’s the case, there’s not expected to be a viable two-team deal between Houston and Philadelphia. Meanwhile, the perceived uncomfortableness between Harden and his co-workers has gained notice of late."

As time goes on, and Harden remains untraded, the disgruntled superstar is now reportedly adding to his list of preferred organizations to land with as the Rockets gain little-to-no traction on trade talks with the Sixers, Heat, and the Nets.

Per Amick and Iko, the Celtics and the Trail Blazers are now added to Houston and Harden's list of possible trade partners. Considering the Rockets are expecting a superstar and several first-round picks in exchange for Harden, it's difficult to envision a deal ever happening unless the price goes down. And as time goes on, there's a growing belief that Harden might end up staying in Houston longer than desired.

