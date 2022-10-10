The Philadelphia 76ers will be shorthanded on Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, the Sixers’ All-Star big man Joel Embiid is expected to sit out of Monday night’s game.

Per Vardon’s report, Embiid has a “personal training plan” in place. Therefore, the Sixers’ big man isn’t dealing with any setbacks at this time. And since he’ll get a planned rest night on Monday, the five-time All-Star simply didn’t make the trip to Cleveland.

Taking it easy with Embiid is the logical move for the Sixers. While the veteran big man was healthier than ever throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season, Embiid still had some health issues during the 2022 playoff run as he suffered several notable injuries.

Not only did Embiid have to play with a mask on for the second-round series against the Miami Heat as he suffered a fractured orbital, but the All-Star center also battled through a hand injury, which required surgery to repair in the offseason.

Embiid’s medical procedures didn’t affect his return to the court this offseason. When the Sixers tipped off their training camp in Charleston, South Carolina, two weeks back, Embiid was a full participant for the entire week.

Although Embiid got a rest night for last Monday’s preseason opener on the road against the Brooklyn Nets, the All-Star big man made his 2022 preseason debut at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Embiid saw the court for 18 minutes last Wednesday. The big man put up 12 points while draining 46 percent of his shots. While Embiid was rusty at the start of the game, the Sixers center looked dominant once he got his feet wet after being away from game action since May.

Without Embiid on the floor on Monday, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers could roll with Paul Reed in the starting lineup once again. And with Montrezl Harrell dealing with a setback, Reed might be backed up by the second-year big man Charles Bassey in Cleveland on Monday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.